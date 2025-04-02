76ers' Joel Embiid Will Undergo Surgery on Left Knee
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee next week, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday.
Charania added that Embiid is expected to make a full recovery and will be re-evaluated in six weeks after the surgery. It's unknown how long Embiid will need to recover, but the hope is that he would be ready for the 2025-26 season with the 76ers eliminated from playoff contention.
Surgery was an option for Embiid, who the 76ers shut down for the rest of the season toward the end of February. He only played in 19 games during the 2024-25 season because of knee problems.
When the 76ers announced back on Feb. 28 that Embiid would be out the rest of the season, the team noted that they would be speaking with medical professionals about what Embiid's recovery would look like. After many discussions, both sides decided it was best for Embiid to have surgery in order to help his pain.
This is the second time in 14 months in which Embiid will undergo knee surgery. He had meniscus surgery back on Feb. 6, 2024. He was able to return to action on April 2 that year.