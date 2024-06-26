Paul George Seems to Have Desire to Stay on the West Coast
Paul George is one of the biggest names in the NBA rumor mill this offseason. The 34-year-old Los Angeles Clippers star has a player option and is looking for a longterm deal after playing the last five seasons in LA. He's been rumored as a possible target for the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks, but did either of those teams ever really stand a chance?
The Knicks seemingly withdrew themselves from consideration for George on Tuesday by trading a boatload of picks for Mikal Bridges. It was the kind of trade package that you could imagine a player like George commanding, but the Knicks went in another direction, possibly because George doesn't want to play in New York, or anywhere else on the East Coast according to Brian Windhorst on Wednesday's edition of The Hoop Collective.
"I'm not so sure Paul George really wanted to leave the West Coast," said Windhorst. "I think that was something Philadelphia kind of ran into when they kicked the tires there."
George has been with the Clippers since 2019, but before that he spent the first nine years of his career in Indiana and Oklahoma. Between living in the midwest and constantly traveling the country on work trips, it's possible that was more than enough for George and he just wants to stay home.
George was born and raised just north of LA in Palmdale, California and spent two years at Fresno State before he was drafted by the Pacers. Going back to his time in Indiana, it was always rumored that he wanted to return to California. Now that he's there, it's entirely plausible that he just doesn't want to leave.
This is bad news for the Sixers, but could be great news for the Golden State Warriors, who are always looking to acquire another star to extend Stephen Curry's theoretical championship window. Chris Paul didn't get the job done, so maybe George can?
You also have to wonder if the Portland Trail Blazers or Phoenix Suns would qualify as West Coast teams. Do the Clippers have options besides the Lakers, who George previously avoided for whatever reason? Are the Kings in the mix and do they want to be? With so few apparent options, it's going to be tough for George and the Clippers to both get what they want.