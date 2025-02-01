76ers' Tyrese Maxey Has Classy Reaction After Getting Snubbed by All-Star Team
Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey was snubbed of making his second straight NBA All-Star team this season. Despite ranking fourth in the NBA in scoring, averaging a career-high 27.5 points per game, Maxey was left off the 2025 All-Star squad.
Instead, Jaylen Brown, Pascal Siakam, Darius Garland, Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Damian Lillard, and Tyler Herro were named the reserves for the Eastern Conference team. Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Giannis Antetokounmpo were selected as starters for the conference.
Maxey is widely viewed as two of the conference's biggest snubs, but Maxey was not bothered at all that he wasn't chosen. Instead, Maxey went out of his way to compliment multiple players that were chosen over him.
"I'm happy, actually because I have a lot of connection with the people that made it," Maxey told the media Friday after the 76ers' loss to the Denver Nuggets. "Darius Garland, I'm so happy he made it. He deserves it he had a lot of adversity last year that he went through and overcame ... Cade's from Dallas. I played against him a lot when I was younger so truly happy for him, first-time All-Star."
"Everybody deserved it so that doesn't upset me at all," Maxey said. "I'm more focused on trying to help this team win and get better, and that's the biggest focus that I've had over the last couple of weeks."
Given Maxey's attitude toward the snub and his respect for the players that did make it, it's not hard to see why he won the NBA Sportsmanship Award last season.
The good news is if Maxey continues on his current trajectory, he will likely see multiple other All-Star nods in his future. At just 24 years old, coming off winning the NBA Most Improved Player award last season, and signing a massive contract extension last offseason, Maxey's career is just getting started.