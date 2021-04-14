Kevin Durant Isn't Sure He'll Play vs. Sixers on Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets have been the Eastern Conference's top two teams throughout the 2020-2021 NBA season. Being in the same division, the two powerhouses have met two out of three times already this year. Once in early January, and another time in early February.

When the Nets and the Sixers went head to head for the first time this season, Brooklyn's starting lineup looked much different. At the time, they hadn't made the blockbuster trade for Houston Rockets star James Harden yet. And the other two All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, both missed the matchup.

With a starting lineup containing Caris LeVert, Bruce Brown, Taurean Prince, Jeff Green, and Jarrett Allen, the Nets got the best out of the 76ers and dominated them in Brooklyn by picking up a 122-109 victory.

The second time these two teams met, Brooklyn still didn't have Durant or Irving available, but Harden was in the lineup. The results of the matchup were a lot more different and fell in favor of Philly as the 76ers came out on top 124-108.

Now, the Nets and the Sixers are set to meet once more in South Philly on Wednesday night. While the 76ers are expected to have their entire starting lineup healthy and ready to go, the same can't be said for the Brooklyn Nets.

James Harden, who's been dealing with a hamstring strain, will miss Wednesday's battle. Kyrie Irving, who was ruled out earlier in the week due to personal reasons, is also questionable to play against the Sixers. And finally, Kevin Durant, who has yet to face Philadelphia as a member of the Nets, marked himself as questionable on Tuesday afternoon after playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to ESPN's Malika Andrews, Durant couldn't confirm whether he'll play on Wednesday or not as he wants to see how he feels in the morning. Considering he's been taking it easy with his body all season long, it wouldn't be shocking to see the star forward sit out for the second night of a back-to-back.

However, Durant and Nets head coach Steve Nash won't rule out the possibility of the former MVP playing against the Sixers. And the same goes for Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge too, who's been dealing with a non-COVID illness.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.