Bulls Star Zach LaVine Won't Play vs. Sixers on Monday

Although the Philadelphia 76ers are coming off of an overtime matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, which ended less than 24 hours ago, the Sixers seem to be planning to face the Chicago Bulls at full strength.

For the last few games, the Sixers have been fully healthy as the playoffs approach and they're fighting for the first seed in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, their Monday night opponent isn't in a similar position.

The Chicago Bulls have quite a few names listed on the injury report for Monday night's matchup against the Sixers. Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr. has been ruled out against the Sixers already as he's dealing with a sprained left ankle. Monday will mark the eighth-straight game Brown will miss.

In addition to Brown, the Bulls also have their standout center Nikola Vucevic sitting out as he's dealing with right adductor tightness. And perhaps the most significant name on the injury report for Chicago happens to be their standout guard, Zach LaVine.

For the last ten games, LaVine has been in the NBA's health and safety protocol. Without LaVine, the Bulls have gone 4-6 over the last ten matchups. Although the veteran is with the team once again and was even spotted on the bench two nights ago in Chicago's loss against the Atlanta Hawks, LaVine still isn't cleared for action.

Going into Monday's matchup, the Bulls had LaVine listed as doubtful. At this point, the team has ruled him out. In total, the Bulls are 4-7 without LaVine on the floor this year. To no surprise, missing his 27 points per game and 41-percent shooting from beyond the arc is a notable void that Chicago struggles to fill.

