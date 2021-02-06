Ben Simmons, Seth Curry Will Play vs. Nets on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers have cleared veteran guard Ben Simmons and Seth Curry for Saturday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets, according to a team source.

Simmons, who missed Thursday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to calf tightness, was originally listed a probable the other night. After participating in the team shootaround, the Sixers decided to downgrade his status to out just hours before tip-off.

Leading up to Saturday night's game against the Nets, Simmons was in a similar position. Except for this time, there will be a different result. After being listed as probable, Simmons got clearance to play on Saturday, which is good for the 76ers, who admitted Simmons' presence was missed a lot the other night.

“I thought we missed Ben’s presence all over the floor,” Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said on Thursday night. “That’s the point I try to make to you guys when you talk about Ben not making threes. I keep trying to tell everyone, Ben’s value is so much more than what you guys are talking about.”

As far as Seth Curry goes, he's been dealing with an illness lately. Since returning from the NBA's health and safety protocols in late January after battling with COVID-19, Curry has admittedly felt slightly off.

On Thursday night, the veteran guard checked in for 12 minutes in the first half against the Blazers before sitting out for the entire second half. According to the Sixers, Curry felt ill. As a result, they listed him as questionable for Saturday.

Like Simmons, Curry has been cleared and is good to go. Although he hasn't been playing like his usual self, Curry still holds a lot of value offensively on the floor for the 76ers as he's a proven shooting threat. Perhaps, the veteran guard can turn it around on Saturday against Brooklyn at home.

