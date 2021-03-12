Sixers' Joel Embiid is on Track to Play vs. Wizards on Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers have Joel Embiid listed as probable for Friday night's game against the Washington Wizards.

Last week, Embiid wrapped up the first half of the 2020-2021 NBA season with a big overtime win over the Utah Jazz. A few days later, he was set to play in the All-Star game, which he was initially hesitant to do.

"We'll see -- we got a long season," Embiid said in regards to possibly playing in the game or not. "I missed a couple of games through that tightness from the fall against the Lakers. So, we'll see how I feel. If it's an issue or I'm not one-hundred percent [I might not play]. I'm focused on winning a championship and getting to the playoffs healthy. That's my main focus."

After deciding he didn't want to take his fourth All-Star selection for granted, Embiid intended to play in last Sunday's showcase. However, while traveling to Atlanta last weekend, Embiid and the Sixers found out that he might've come in contact with somebody who contracted COVID-19.

Further testing proved that was the case. While Embiid initially tested negative and continues to do so, the big man was still forced into a seven-day quarantine as he was placed on the NBA's health and safety protocol list. That ruled him out for Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bulls.

A few hours before the matchup, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that Embiid feels good and expects to hopefully return for Friday night's game against the Washington Wizards as his quarantine period is officially lifted.

While Embiid's not a lock to play on Friday just yet, he's got a good chance of returning as he continues to test negative.

