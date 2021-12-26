Tyrese Maxey Cleared to Play vs. Wizards on Sunday

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey has been battling a quad contusion lately. Maxey has been dealing with an uphill battle after suffering the minor setback in the 76ers' matchup against the Miami Heat nearly two weeks ago.

His quad contusion kept him off the court in Philly's matchup on the road against the Brooklyn Nets. Maxey was a limited participant when the Sixers practiced two days later as his physical setback was still bothering him.

With a game on the schedule against the New Orleans Pelicans last Sunday, Maxey was questionable leading up to the matchup. As the Sixers were in danger of having less than eight players available, the NBA decided to push the Sixers-Pelicans matchup back for a later date that has yet to be revealed.

After their game was postponed on Sunday, the Sixers traveled to Boston to face the Celtics the following night. As expected, Maxey was questionable, but he never got clearance to play.

The Sixers were off from games and held individual workouts for the next couple of days as team-wide practices were canceled due to another COVID-19 case making its way onto the roster.

After getting some much-needed rest, Maxey avoided the injury report ahead of Philadelphia's Thursday night game against the Atlanta Hawks. However, the trend wouldn't continue. The Sixers placed Maxey back on the injury report on Saturday night as he was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol. Fortunately, he wasn't ruled out right away.

Although he was in the protocol and questionable for Sunday's matchup, Maxey was present at the Sixers' Sunday morning shootaround in Washington D.C. At that point, it was revealed the young guard had been cleared from the health and safety protocol.

As Maxey has gone through his morning shootaround routine, the Sixers didn't waste any time clearing him for action on Sunday. While his status was initially in question, Maxey has been upgraded to available for Sunday's game.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.