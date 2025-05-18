Aaron Gordon Quote on Wanting to Win for Nuggets Teammates Resurfaces During Game 7
The Denver Nuggets' season is on the line in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and they received a stroke of stunningly good fortune ahead of Sunday's tip-off.
Nuggets star Aaron Gordon, who was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain after Game 6, is expected to play in Game 7. ESPN's Shams Charania reported Gordon will start in his usual spot in the Nuggets' lineup.
It's quite the surprising and positive turn of events for Gordon, whose hamstring injury reportedly required several weeks of rehab and recovery.
Gordon has become something of a postseason legend for Denver this year, notably slamming a buzzer-beater dunk during the Nuggets' first-round series win against the Los Angeles Clippers to write himself into franchise lore.
In the wake of Gordon's intention to suit up despite his nagging injury, one of his presser quotes from the start of the season has resurfaced on social media.
"Winning inspires me," Gordon said back in September. "And then what really inspires me is my people, my partners, my team, my brothers, you know? On the days that are hard, that's what gets me out of bed. I think Nikola Jokic is probably going to go down as one of the best to ever play the game, so you know, working my tail off, working my a-- off so he can maximize his time in the NBA.
"Same thing with Russ. I think he gon' be a Hall-of-Famer too. So doing whatever I can to try and get him a ring, and just holding up my end of the bargain so at the end of the day these guys win too."
Spoken like a true leader.
Gordon and the Nuggets are competing for a spot in the conference finals—which would be their second appearance in the last three years—where they would face off against the No. 6-seed Minnesota Timberwolves.