Ace Bailey Put on a Show With Massive Alley-Oop Dunk in Jazz Summer League Game

Blake Silverman

Bailey gets up for a slam in a Summer League game
Bailey gets up for a slam in a Summer League game / Screengrab via NBA TV
Ace Bailey's pre-draft process and the start to his NBA career with the Utah Jazz was anything but ordinary. But once the former Rutgers standout and No. 5 pick hits the court, you can push all that nonsense aside.

After only working out for specific teams and reportedly trying to steer himself to a preferred destination, the Jazz selected him with the No. 5 pick anyway. He reported to Utah to prepare for Summer League with his new squad and the polarizing star is already shining on the hardwood.

The Jazz are competing in Salt Lake City Summer League, a smaller exhibition gathering ahead of the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas which kicks off July 10. Bailey and the Jazz took on the Memphis Grizzlies' summer team in Salt Lake City Monday, where Utah's newest star put on an absolute show. In the first half, he scored 12 points and drained two three-pointers. But no highlight was better than the massive alley-oop slam he threw down off a lob from second-year guard Isaiah Collier.

Here are some other highlights from Bailey's awesome half where he flashed his scoring power from all three levels:

In Utah's first game in Salt Lake City, he scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds. The Jazz round out the competition against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday before they head to Vegas for five games. Bailey's first action in Vegas will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

