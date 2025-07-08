Ace Bailey Put on a Show With Massive Alley-Oop Dunk in Jazz Summer League Game
Ace Bailey's pre-draft process and the start to his NBA career with the Utah Jazz was anything but ordinary. But once the former Rutgers standout and No. 5 pick hits the court, you can push all that nonsense aside.
After only working out for specific teams and reportedly trying to steer himself to a preferred destination, the Jazz selected him with the No. 5 pick anyway. He reported to Utah to prepare for Summer League with his new squad and the polarizing star is already shining on the hardwood.
The Jazz are competing in Salt Lake City Summer League, a smaller exhibition gathering ahead of the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas which kicks off July 10. Bailey and the Jazz took on the Memphis Grizzlies' summer team in Salt Lake City Monday, where Utah's newest star put on an absolute show. In the first half, he scored 12 points and drained two three-pointers. But no highlight was better than the massive alley-oop slam he threw down off a lob from second-year guard Isaiah Collier.
Here are some other highlights from Bailey's awesome half where he flashed his scoring power from all three levels:
In Utah's first game in Salt Lake City, he scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds. The Jazz round out the competition against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday before they head to Vegas for five games. Bailey's first action in Vegas will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.