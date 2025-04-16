Adam Silver Issues Statement on Joe Dumars's Departure for Pelicans Basketball Ops Job
NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement on Wednesday in light of Joe Dumars's departure from the league office to become the new head of basketball operations for the New Orleans Pelicans.
"Joe brought tremendous credibility to his role at the league office and is one of the most genuine and respected people in all of basketball," Silver said. "His exceptional playing career and tenure as an executive provided him with an elite understanding of the game and strong relationships around the NBA. We are grateful for Joe's leadership over the past three years and wish him well as begins his new role with the Pelicans."
The 61-year-old Dumars won NBA Executive of the Year in 2003 and was the architect behind the 2004 championship-winning Detroit Pistons. He was the president of basketball operations for the Pistons through 2014, but has not held that role with a franchise since. His last team-side job was with the Sacramento Kings from 2019 to '22, where he was chief strategy officer.
Dumars is replacing David Griffin, who was fired on Monday after six seasons at the helm for the Pelicans.