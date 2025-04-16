SI

Adam Silver Issues Statement on Joe Dumars's Departure for Pelicans Basketball Ops Job

Dumars is leaving his post in the league office to run basketball operations in New Orleans.

Mike McDaniel

NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement regarding Joe Dumars's departure for the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement regarding Joe Dumars's departure for the New Orleans Pelicans. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement on Wednesday in light of Joe Dumars's departure from the league office to become the new head of basketball operations for the New Orleans Pelicans.

"Joe brought tremendous credibility to his role at the league office and is one of the most genuine and respected people in all of basketball," Silver said. "His exceptional playing career and tenure as an executive provided him with an elite understanding of the game and strong relationships around the NBA. We are grateful for Joe's leadership over the past three years and wish him well as begins his new role with the Pelicans."

The 61-year-old Dumars won NBA Executive of the Year in 2003 and was the architect behind the 2004 championship-winning Detroit Pistons. He was the president of basketball operations for the Pistons through 2014, but has not held that role with a franchise since. His last team-side job was with the Sacramento Kings from 2019 to '22, where he was chief strategy officer.

Dumars is replacing David Griffin, who was fired on Monday after six seasons at the helm for the Pelicans.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA