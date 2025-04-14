Pelicans Fire Executive Vice President David Griffin
The New Orleans Pelicans have fired executive vice president of basketball operations, David Griffin, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
The firing of Griffin comes after New Orleans completed a 21-61 campaign over the weekend, which saw them finish well out of playoff contention. Key injuries to franchise players Zion Williamson and C.J. McCollum led to the team selling at the deadline, which included a trade of star wing Brandon Ingram.
While Griffin is out, head coach Willie Green is set to remain with the team at least for the time being, according to Will Guillory at The Athletic, although the team’s new general manager will have a say in Green’s longterm future in New Orleans.
Pelicans governor Gayle Benson released a formal statement officially relieving Griffin of his duties on Monday.
"After considerable thought and evaluation, I have decided to relieve David Griffin of his duties as executive vice president of basketball operations," Benson said in a statement. "This was a difficult decision, but one I feel is necessary at this time to bring a fresh approach to our front office and build a culture that will deliver sustainable success, on and off the court. I am committed to hiring the right person to lead our basketball operations department and deliver an NBA championship to our city. That is what our fans deserve. I am truly appreciative of David for his leadership and many contributions to the Pelicans organization and the New Orleans community over the last six years. We wish David and his wife, Meredith, and their family all the best moving forward."
Griffin led basketball operations in New Orleans for the last six seasons. Over his tenure, the Pelicans went 209-263 with three playoff appearances.