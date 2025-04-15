New Orleans Pelicans Set to Hire Joe Dumars as President of Basketball Operations
ESPN reported on Monday that Dumars was a top candidate.
The New Orleans Pelicans are hiring Joe Dumars as the franchise's new president of basketball operations, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Charania reported on Monday that Dumars was the top candidate to replace David Griffin, who was fired after the Pelicans finished his sixth season as the executive vice president with a 21-61 record.
Dumars is the former NBA Executive of the Year in Detroit back in 2003, and helped shape the Pistons roster that won the 2004 NBA title.
Dumars has been working internally for the NBA as the league's head of basketball operations.
The 61-year-old Dumars has not held a position running basketball operations for a franchise since departing the Pistons in 2014.
