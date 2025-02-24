Adrian Wojnarowski Revealed How He Felt When He Saw Luka Doncic Trade News Break
Adrian Wojnarowski broke countless stories during his seven-year tenure at ESPN before ditching the daily grind of the NBA news cycle to become the general manager of St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball program last September. Roughly five months later, he hasn’t looked back once.
Wojnarowski was asked in a recent interview with sports memorabilia media company, cllct, where he was when the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade went down in the middle of the night on Feb. 2.
“Going to bed,” Wojnarowski matter-of-factly replied.
“Got a couple text messages from a couple people in the NBA. I looked, I saw it, I shut my phone off and I went to sleep,” continued Wojnarowski. “We had a big recruiting visit coming that I was planning, and that was my focus… I’ve not spent much time thinking about it. I know it’s a big NBA trade. Don’t know the circumstances behind it, don’t know the reasons, haven’t asked anybody.
Wojnarowski may have been the only person on the planet who went to sleep immediately after seeing the stunning trade, which sent Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks. His ESPN successor, Shams Charania, was the one who broke the news that night, eliciting widespread bemused and baffled reactions in the NBA world.
After putting a period on a peerless career in sports journalism that spanned over 30 years, Wojnarowski clearly has no regrets about changing his line of work, adding that he was more “present” with people in his current position at his alma mater, St. Bonaventure.
“Your world could change a lot in one or two minutes,” Wojnarowski said of his ESPN job. “And there was a certain anxiety that you kind of felt like there was this anvil over you. You went to bed with it. You woke up with it.”
It would seem like Wojnarowski is finally, at long last, getting a good night’s sleep and nothing—not even the NBA’s most jaw-dropping trades—could disturb him.