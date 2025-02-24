Andre Iguodala Sent Bittersweet Message Toward Steph Curry at Warriors' Jersey Retirement
The Golden State Warriors retired Andre Iguodala's jersey into the rafters on Sunday after their win over the Dallas Mavericks. Iguodala, who won four championships with the Warriors and was named Finals MVP in 2015, is the first member of the Warriors' dynasty to see their jersey get retired.
Sunday was about celebrating Iguodala and his impact on the Warriors' dynasty, but Iguodala closed out his speech seeming to hint that Curry is next. “This is the beginning of the Steph Curry celebration," Iguodala said. Curry shook his head with a grin in response to Iguodala's statement.
Much of the core of the Warriors' dynasty—Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant—are still playing, but Green is the youngest of the four at 34 years old.
Even Curry acknowledged what Iguodala's jersey retirement meant regarding their ages. "You left me with the title of the oldest Warrior," Curry said. "I've had a hard time accepting that. Even more so to get to see your jersey in the rafters, deservedly so. It makes it sink in, we old!"
Curry has admitted that he thinks about retirement more frequently now, but he has yet to state an exact retirement timeline. Even if Curry does play several more seasons, the Warriors and Curry know that they are in the late stages of his career.
The Warriors are looking to maximize their remaining window with Curry, which is a key reason they traded for Jimmy Butler earlier this month. Golden State will look to add a fifth banner to their dynasty led by Curry, but time is limited.
When Curry does eventually hang it up and retire, it will truly mark the end of an era for the Warriors. Not long after he does retire, Curry's jersey will surely be hung up alongside Iguodala's in the Chase Center rafters.