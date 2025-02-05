Anthony Davis Recalls Where He Was When He Learned of Trade to Mavericks for Luka Doncic
Perhaps the most stunning part of the Dallas Mavericks' blockbuster trade of five-time All-Star Luka Dončić for 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis, aside from, well, the trade itself, was the fact that neither Dončić nor Davis saw it coming.
Davis, who on Tuesday made his first public comments since the trade while speaking to the media at a Mavericks' practice, said he was "shocked" by the trade and recalled that he was at home with his wife preparing to watch a movie when he learned of the deal, which is probably similar to how many sports fans found out about the blockbuster move.
"I was shocked. I didn’t know," Davis said. "I was actually at home, about to watch a movie with my wife and got the phone call. I had no idea. I just sent the team [the Lakers] a text about congratulations on the win against the Knicks ... Big win. And then looking forward to Tuesday's game against the Clippers as far as standings purposes.
"Then found out an hour later I was no longer with the team. So I was in shock obviously. Had no idea it was happening. But now I’m kind of over it and just getting ready to play with Dallas."
Of his first conversations with Mavericks brass, including general manager Nico Harrison, Davis recalled "excitement."
Davis, who will miss Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with an abdominal strain, said he is targeting either Thursday vs. the Boston Celtics or Saturday against the Houston Rockets for his debut with Dallas.