Anthony Davis Doesn't Believe Lakers-Mavericks Luka Doncic Trade Was a Big Secret
Adding to the shock of the blockbuster trade that sent five-time All-Star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks was the fact that neither player, or Lakers superstar LeBron James, knew that the deal was in the works beforehand.
But, given some time to think and process through the emotions of the trade, Davis, while clearly ready to move on, now seemingly has a healthy amount of skepticism about just how much the Lakers and Mavericks didn't know.
Speaking to The Los Angeles Times after the Lakers' 107-99 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday, Davis said he isn't sure what to believe when it comes to the blockbuster trade.
"The front office has to do what it has to do and obviously they’re going to do what’s best for the organization," Davis said. "So I don’t know if I ever got the ‘real’ about any of it. I don’t know what’s true or what’s not, coming from upstairs."
"So, my thing is I’m gonna go to my counterpart who I’ve been running with and see what’s going on, get his reaction and that’s all it was. We had a conversation. That was it."
In the immediate aftermath of the trade, Davis said he FaceTimed James to see what his running mate of six seasons knew about the deal. And as for the reports that "no one" knew about the trade? Davis doesn't believe those.
"Everybody’s saying nobody knew and all this other s--t," Davis continued. "I just don’t believe it. But, hey man, I’m past that. I’m ready to move forward with Dallas, try to get a championship there with these guys. First off, getting back on the floor and get ready to compete."
"All the emotions, that s--t lasted that night when it was just a shock."
Davis debuted with the Mavericks against the Houston Rockets on February 8, recording 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocked shots in 31 minutes of a 116-105 win. Unfortunately, the star big man exited the game in the third quarter with what was later determined to be an adductor injury, an ailment that is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks.
While Davis didn't play on Tuesday night, the Lakers thanked him for his contributions to the franchise, which included a championship in the 2019-20 season, with a heartwarming tribute.