SI

Lakers Give Heartwarming Tribute to Anthony Davis in His Los Angeles Return

Davis did not play on Tuesday night as he recovers from an adductor strain, but that didn't keep the Lakers from honoring him with a tribute.

Mike McDaniel

Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis received a heartwarming tribute video in his Los Angeles return.
Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis received a heartwarming tribute video in his Los Angeles return. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks took on the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night for the first time since the blockbuster trade between the two franchises that sent Anthony Davis to Dallas and Luka Doncic to Los Angeles.

Davis did not play on Tuesday night as he continues to recover from the adductor strain he suffered in his first game with the Mavericks. Even though he was unable to suit up, he was courtside for the game, and was given a heartwarming tribute by the Lakers, thanking him for his time with the franchise, as well as for the championship he helped deliver.

In his five-plus seasons with the Lakers, Davis averaged 24.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 blocks per game. He was named an All-Star three times during his tenure, and was named to two All-NBA teams while a member of the Lakers.

The highlight of Davis's time in Los Angeles was winning the NBA title in the 2019-20 season, where he teamed up with LeBron James to capture the duo's first and only championship as Lakers teammates.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA