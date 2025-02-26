Lakers Give Heartwarming Tribute to Anthony Davis in His Los Angeles Return
The Dallas Mavericks took on the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night for the first time since the blockbuster trade between the two franchises that sent Anthony Davis to Dallas and Luka Doncic to Los Angeles.
Davis did not play on Tuesday night as he continues to recover from the adductor strain he suffered in his first game with the Mavericks. Even though he was unable to suit up, he was courtside for the game, and was given a heartwarming tribute by the Lakers, thanking him for his time with the franchise, as well as for the championship he helped deliver.
In his five-plus seasons with the Lakers, Davis averaged 24.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 blocks per game. He was named an All-Star three times during his tenure, and was named to two All-NBA teams while a member of the Lakers.
The highlight of Davis's time in Los Angeles was winning the NBA title in the 2019-20 season, where he teamed up with LeBron James to capture the duo's first and only championship as Lakers teammates.