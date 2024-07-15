Anthony Edwards Pulls Out Sweet Crossover to Cap Off Hot First Half vs. Australia
Minnesota Timberwolves star forward Anthony Edwards dubbed himself the "number one option" for the USA Basketball Men's National Team, a star-studded squad with at least three future Hall of Famers in LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant on its roster.
But Edwards, a rising star in his own right, has backed up his words.
After leading the team in scoring during its exhibition victory over Team Canada, Edwards once again came out of the gate firing during Monday's win over Team Australia at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Edwards poured in a quick 11 points in just five minutes of the first half, creating a highlight reel-worthy play when he pulled out a silky smooth crossover and jumper with 4:41 left in the first period.
A play so nice, you have to see it twice.
Edwards and company were tested by the Australians, but ultimately earned a 98-92 victory.
After the exhibition victory over Team Canada, Edwards doubled down on being the team's top option. He continues to make a convincing case on the court as well, as Team USA prepares for Olympic play, which begins on July 28.