Anthony Edwards Doubles Down on Being USA's Top Scoring Option After Win vs. Canada

It was a strong start to Olympic exhibition play for the Timberwolves star.

Mike McDaniel

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; USA guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on in the fourth quarter against Canada in the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports / Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Team USA began exhibition play ahead of the Paris Olympics, defeating Canada 86-72 on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who made waves earlier this week when he called himself the team's No. 1 option on a squad filled with Hall of Famers, backed up his bold statement with an efficient 13-point, three-rebound performance on 6-for-10 shooting off the bench in the victory for the United States.

When asked postgame if he believed he was the No. 1 option, Edwards didn't disappoint with his answer.

"Uh, what you think?" Edwards quipped, before nodding.

Edwards is no doubt one of the faces of the future for Team USA basketball, as he continues his ascent into one of the game's premier stars.

He will play an important role on this Olympic team too, as the United States pursues another gold medal.

