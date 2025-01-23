Anthony Edwards Gave Travis Hunter Two Cool Gifts After Timberwolves’ Win Over Mavs
Travis Hunter is in play for the top pick in the 2025 NFL draft but can enjoy some downtime this month with the NFL combine still over a month away. The former Colorado superstar chose to enjoy that downtime by sitting courtside for Wednesday night's Dallas Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves game at American Airlines Center.
The Timberwolves proved victorious, taking down the Mavs 115-114. Anthony Edwards, who had 21 points and seven assists, met up with Hunter after the game and gave him two cool gifts. From one superstar to another.
Edwards, in line to start his first NBA All-Star Game this season, gave Hunter his game-worn shoes and jersey in the tunnel following his team's victory. Hunter was clearly stoked.
Maybe Hunter will wear those shoes up to the stage in April when he hears his name called early in this year's draft. He may need to apply some air freshener, but the fit potential is there.
A pretty cool moment featuring two of sports' most exciting young talents.