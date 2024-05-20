Anthony Edwards Had Great Three-Word Message for Charles Barkley After Game 7 Win
One can imagine that it will be great to be in Minnesota when the Timberwolves return home after Sunday night's 98-90 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the West semifinals at Ball Arena in Denver, Co.
Charles Barkley, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member and outspoken analyst on TNT's Inside the NBA show, wouldn't know this—and it led to an amusing moment with Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.
Barkley, during Inside the NBA's postgame interview with Edwards, admitted that he hasn't been to Minnesota "in probably 20 years."
That's when Edwards, not missing a beat, told Barkley to "bring ya a**."
Barkley then asked Edwards to provide him with a list of "good restaurants" in Minnesota, which the Timberwolves star said he would do.
This lighthearted moment is part of what makes Inside the NBA, in danger of being off the air as rival network NBC prepares to make a bid to swipe NBA media rights from TNT, such a beloved show.
Here's hoping we continue to get updates on Edwards's quest to educate Barkley on Minnesota's fine dining.
Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between the Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks tips off on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis.