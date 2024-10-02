Anthony Edwards Was 'Really Hurt' By Karl-Anthony Towns Trade
Speaking to reporters at the Minnesota Timberwolves' Media Day earlier this week, star guard Anthony Edwards said that he was "hurt" by the club's trade of center Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks.
"I think everybody knows KAT my brother so that definitely hurt," Edwards said. "It's a business. I just gotta roll with it. I'm ready to get to know them [Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo] and try to get it figured out as fast as we can because we trying to get back to where we was and go even farther."
On Friday, Towns, a four-time All-Star, was dealt to the Knicks in exchange for a return package headlined by three-time All-Star Julius Randle, guard Donte DiVincenzo and a protected first round pick. The Charlotte Hornets were also a part of the deal.
When asked if he had been given a chance to give input to the front office on the deal, Edwards said he hadn't because he was on a plane at the time.
The trade had to be particularly jarring for Edwards, whose relationship with Towns blossomed into a strong working partnership that resulted in three playoff appearances in the four years the two spent together, including a run to the Western Conference finals this past summer.
Even Towns himself seemed to be surprised by the deal.
Edwards said he communicated with Towns via text messages after his plane landed.
"It was incredible," Edwards said of his relationship with Towns. "That's what we talked about once I landed. We talked on the phone through messages. We were just talking to each other about everything. How it started.
"And he sent me a picture of him at the gym at like three in the morning. So that was kind of funny."
While they are no longer teammates, it's clear that the two will likely maintain a strong friendship. Edwards's Timberwolves will open the 2024-25 season on Tuesday, October 22 in Los Angeles against the Lakers.