Bill Simmons Thinks Kevin Durant May Have Already Chosen His Next NBA Team
Amid ongoing rumors that Kevin Durant could be traded to the San Antonio Spurs this summer, Bill Simmons seems moderately confident that such a deal may already be in place.
Durant was strongly linked to the Spurs late last month when ESPN insider Shams Charania revealed the Suns star and San Antonio had "mutual interest" at the trade deadline this past season. Durant indirectly responded to Charania's report, neither confirming nor denying it, which only added fuel to the growing speculation that the two-time NBA champ could actually join forces with Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio.
According to Simmons, the Suns and Spurs may already have agreed to a trade and could be planning to announce it closer to the 2025 NBA draft on June 25.
"I wouldn't be surprised if KD to the Spurs is done already and they just haven't announced it," Simmons said on his podcast. "Like it's basically, they’ve agreed on specifics and they’ll just announce it the week of the draft.
"I think [the Spurs] are just going to trade for KD and it'll cost a lot less, they'll be able to be really competitive and maybe even go a couple rounds in the playoffs, but they're also going to keep the No. 2 pick and do it that way."
The Spurs have also been connected to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, but as Simmons stated, Durant would be a more affordable trade target that likely wouldn't force the Spurs to cough up their No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft.
Durant, who'll turn 37 this September, is entering the final year of his contract and seems to be nearing a break with Phoenix following two and a half mostly unfruitful seasons with the franchise. The 15-time All-Star would arguably make the Spurs immediate playoff contenders in 2025, as he would get to team up with young talent like Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and widely projected No. 2 pick, Rutgers guard Dylan Harper.