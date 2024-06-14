SI

Celtics Center Kristaps Porziņģis Available for Game 4 in 'Specific Instances'

Mike McDaniel

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) blocks Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) in the third quarter during game two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis is available for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, as the franchise looks to capture its 18th title with a victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

However, there is a caveat. According to Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, Porzingis will "only be used in specific instances, if necessary."

Porzingis tore his medial retinaculum in the Game 2 victory over the Mavericks, and the injury kept him out of Game 3.

His presence in the lineup has made a significant impact on both ends of the floor when he's been healthy enough to play in the series. Unfortunately for Porzingis, he missed most of the playoffs with an unrelated calf strain, so it's been two different injuries that have cost him time in Boston's championship run.

Time will tell what kind of impact Porzingis will have on Friday night, but he's healthy enough to at least give it a go for Boston.

