Brad Stevens Used One Word to Describe Celtics’ Chances of Re-Signing Al Horford
The Boston Celtics have had to work to get under the NBA's second apron, causing the team to part ways with some key members including Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet, among others.
As the Celtics navigate their financial situation, they've thus far been unable to come to terms with veteran center Al Horford over a new contract. When speaking to reporters on Tuesday, general manager Brad Stevens acknowledged the situation with Horford and said that an agreement with the 39-year-old was "unlikely" to be reached, via Noa Dalzell of The Athletic.
Stevens noted that the organization offered a contract to Horford as well as Kornet, who agreed to a four-year, $41 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs this week.
Horford has played seven of his 18 NBA seasons in Boston. He first joined the team in 2016 and played three seasons there before leaving to join the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019. He spent the 2020–21 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder before returning to the Celtics, where he's played since the 2021–22 campaign.
Last season, Horford averaged nine points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and made 1.9 threes per game while shooting at a 36.3% clip. He logged 27.7 minutes per night across 60 games in the regular season.
Horford has garnered interest from various teams across the league, most notably the Golden State Warriors.