NBA Fans React to Bradley Beal Joining Western Conference Contender After Suns Buyout
Bradley Beal's time with the Phoenix Suns came to an abrupt but foreseeable end on Wednesday as the franchise agreed to buy out the remainder of Beal's supermax contract. The decision made Beal an unrestricted free agent, but the former All-Star guard wasted no time in agreeing to sign with a new team.
Alongside the news that his contract was bought out Shams Charania of ESPN reported Beal would be signing with the Los Angeles Clippers, inking a two-year deal worth $11 million. He joins James Harden and Kawhi Leonard after the pair helped lead L.A. to a 50-win season and a playoff berth last year.
Beal's decision to join the Clippers is not necessarily a shock; the two sides have been linked via reports since the first rumors suggested the Suns might buy out Beal. He makes for a good match given Los Angeles's need for perimeter scoring in the aftermath of the Norman Powell trade. The 32-year-old Beal averaged 17.0 points on 49.7% shooting from the floor in 2024–25.
The NBA world was fascinated by the pairing, flawed as it may be between Beal's age and injury history, and had numerous strong reactions in the immediate aftermath of the news.