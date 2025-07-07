Four Teams Expected to Show Interest in Suns Veteran Bradley Beal
The Phoenix Suns officially traded star Kevin Durant in a historic seven-team deal on Sunday that formally kicked off a summer of transition for the franchise.
Now that Durant's departure is official, all eyes are on what comes next for the team and veteran guard Bradley Beal.
Beal's future in Phoenix remains murky, as the team looks to potentially move the two years and $110 million remaining on his contract. Whether it's a trade (which could be complicated with his no-trade clause), or a straight buyout (which could prove to be expensive), Phoenix is certainly entertaining all avenues in regard to moving off Beal.
NBA insider Jake Fischer noted in his column on Monday that there are four teams that are certainly interested in Beal—the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves.
“Some confirmed suitors for Beal include the LA Clippers—fresh off agreeing to trade Norman Powell to Miami in a three-team deal that will bring back Utah's John Collins—as well as the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee and Minnesota. Miami was widely anticipated to be in that mix, but the Heat's agreed-to acquisition of Powell would appear to rule them out of the Beal chase and would likewise appear to boost the Clippers' chances of convincing Beal to join Kawhi Leonard, James Harden & Co. by stepping into a clear backcourt void created by Powell's departure,” Fischer wrote.
There's a market for Beal—but how he is ultimately moved remains to be seen.