Bronny James Dropped Perfect Line After Scoring Career-High 39 Points in G League
Bronny James put in his best performance yet for the G League South Bay Lakers on Monday. Going up against the Santa Cruz Warriors, James scored a career-high 39 points with seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals on the way to a 122-118 win. After scoring an NBA career-high of 17 points in the Lakers' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last week, James followed that up with a new G League best.
James particularly showed accuracy during the outing, making 14 of his 21 shots from the field and four of eight three-pointers.
After the game, James confidently told Timothy Parker of Spectrum SportsNet: “I belong out here. It’s all I’m trying to prove.”
"A lot of people say that I don't, so I just come out, work everyday, try to get better every day and prove myself every day," James continued. "All the criticism that's thrown my way, it's amazing to shut all that down."
These comments are particularly notable as they took place recently after James publicly shared his thoughts on the criticism he has received in a rare interview with Joe Vardon of The Athletic last week.
James acknowledged to The Athletic that he does see all the criticism he receives. From people saying he only got drafted because of his dad being LeBron James, or that he doesn't deserve to be playing, James tries to ignore the outside noise or use it as fuel, but he admits it can get to him.
“My first thought about everything is I always try to just let it go through one ear and out the other, put my head down and come to work and be positive every day,” Bronny said to Vardon. “But sometimes it just, it fuels me a little bit. I see everything that people are saying, and people think, like, I’m a f—— robot, like I don’t have any feelings or emotions."
As James continues to make strides on the court, he appears to also be getting more comfortable sharing his true thoughts to the league.