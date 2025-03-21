Bronny James Drops One-Liner About Nearly Crossing Up Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Bucks
Bronny James had the best game of his young NBA career on Friday night, scoring 17 points off the bench on 7-of-10 shooting in 30 minutes on the floor.
He nearly had the best highlight of his career, too.
At one point during the game, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo switched on defense to guard James near the perimeter. James dribbled to his left, then behind his back to his right, and darted into the lane one step ahead of the 2019-20 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.
As Taurean Prince swarmed the lane with some help defense, James lost the ball out of bounds. He had Antetokounmpo on skates—ever so briefly—but just couldn't finish the play.
James was asked about that play in particular after the Lakers' 118–89 loss.
"I may have gotten fouled, that's up for argument," James said with a big smile on his face. "It is what it is; I tried to get me a bucket. That's it."
"He's a much bigger guy than me, so I need to figure out a way to get by him somehow," he added.
After the game, Antetokounmpo was among the opposing players and coaches to go up to James and congratulate him on a night to remember.
Thursday night's game marked the first time James played over 16 minutes in a single game, and he made the most of it. He might get a chance for an encore Saturday against the Chicago Bulls, although the Lakers are hoping to have a few key pieces back on the floor, including his injured father, LeBron James.