Bronny James Thrills Los Angeles Crowd By Earning Them a Free Chicken Sandwich
Bronny James continues to be the most important garbage time player in the NBA. The direction of so many television segments hangs on how he performs when the outcome of a Los Angeles Lakers game is already decided and every missed opportunity is a launching pad for a strong take.
So all eyes were once again trained on him during his six minutes of action in the Lakers' victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night at the Intuit Dome. Bronny made his one field goal attempt to finish with two points, but it was his trip to the free-throw line with 5:14 remaining in regulation that will be the lasting image of the outing.
The Clippers have a promotion where everyone in attendance gets a coupon for a free chicken sandwich if an opposing player misses both attempts during the fourth quarter and James gave them exactly what they wanted by doing just that.
As a rookie, James could not do this as an act of kindness and showmanship like Boban Marjanovic did last year but the end result is still the same. Who knew the waning minutes of blowout games could be so entertaining?