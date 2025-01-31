LeBron James Had the Best Reaction Watching Bronny James Score Tough Bucket
The Los Angeles Lakers blew out the Washington Wizards on Thursday night, 134-96. LeBron James scored 24 points and had 11 assists in just 27 minutes and got some rest in the second half as his son Bronny got to play extended minutes for the second consecutive game.
Bronny James had a rough go of it on Tuesday as he was held scoreless on five shots in 15 minutes. The performance caused a lot of soul-searching as JJ Redick admitted he may have put Bronny in a bad spot and some media members got worked up all over again about Bronny's very existence in the NBA.
While Bronny still struggled with his shot against Washington, he was able to contribute a couple nice highlights in garbage time. He had two beautiful assists, but the real headline is the fact that he got in the scoring column for the first time since early November and made his first basket since Oct. 30.
It was a tough and-one—and LeBron loved it.
LeBron was not alone in loving it as the fans who stuck around gave Bronny "MVP" chants. LeBron is probably the only one who was sincere, and there's nothing wrong with that.