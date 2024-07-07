Bronny James to Miss Lakers' Second Summer League Game With Knee Injury, per Report
After an underwhelming first game in Summer League action, Lakers rookie Bronny James will not play in Sunday night's contest against the Golden State Warriors due to trace swelling in his left knee, according to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell.
James's injury is not viewed as serious and he's being held out of action for precautionary reasons.
The No. 55 pick in the draft is expected to return and play in the final California Classic game set for Wednesday night against the Miami Heat.
NBA fans were interested to see how James would respond on Sunday night after scoring just four points on 2-9 shooting from the floor in Saturday's Summer League debut loss to the Sacramento Kings.
Now fans will need to wait just a little bit longer to see James back on the floor for the Lakers.