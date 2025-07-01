Bucks Continue Roster Shakeup by Rescinding Offer to Young Guard
The Milwaukee Bucks continue to overhaul their roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Just a few hours after waiving Damian Lillard, signing center Myles Turner to a four-year contract and trading Pat Connaughton to the Charlotte Hornets, the Bucks rescinded their qualifying offer to guard Ryan Rollins on Tuesday.
NBA insider Chris Haynes was first to report the news.
Rollins, a second-round pick in 2022, debuted for the Golden State Warriors that year and was traded to the Washington Wizards as part of the Chris Paul trade in the summer of 2023. After getting waived by Washington, Rollins signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Bucks in February 2024.
In 81 career games, Rollins is averaging 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He appeared in 56 games for the Bucks last season and averaged a career-high 14.6 minutes.
Rollins is now an unrestricted free agent and is free to sign with any team.