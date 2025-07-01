SI

Bucks Continue Roster Shakeup by Rescinding Offer to Young Guard

Milwaukee's backcourt is going to look much different next season.

Tom Dierberger

Doc Rivers and guard Ryan Rollins walk to the locker room after the game against the Pelicans in April.
Doc Rivers and guard Ryan Rollins walk to the locker room after the game against the Pelicans in April. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks continue to overhaul their roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Just a few hours after waiving Damian Lillard, signing center Myles Turner to a four-year contract and trading Pat Connaughton to the Charlotte Hornets, the Bucks rescinded their qualifying offer to guard Ryan Rollins on Tuesday.

NBA insider Chris Haynes was first to report the news.

Rollins, a second-round pick in 2022, debuted for the Golden State Warriors that year and was traded to the Washington Wizards as part of the Chris Paul trade in the summer of 2023. After getting waived by Washington, Rollins signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Bucks in February 2024.

In 81 career games, Rollins is averaging 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He appeared in 56 games for the Bucks last season and averaged a career-high 14.6 minutes.

Rollins is now an unrestricted free agent and is free to sign with any team.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/NBA