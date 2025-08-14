SI

Bucks to Sign Veteran Sharpshooter to One-Year Deal

Milwaukee is adding shooting to its rotation.

The Milwaukee Bucks will sign veteran free agent Amir Coffey to a one-year deal.
The Milwaukee Bucks will sign veteran free agent Amir Coffey to a one-year deal. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to sign veteran sharpshooter Amir Coffey to a one-year deal, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Coffey, who spent the first six seasons in his career with the Los Angeles Clippers, averaged 9.7 points per game last season on 47.1% shooting from the floor. He also shot nearly 41% from beyond-the-arc.

Coffey will help replace some of the shooting on the perimeter lost in the rotation with the departures of Damian Lillard and Pat Connaughton.

