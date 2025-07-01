Why Damian Lillard Is Reportedly 'Elated' About Leaving the Bucks
Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks are parting ways on seemingly great terms, all things considered.
The Bucks announced Tuesday they were waiving the star guard, stretching his contract over five seasons in order to free up cap space to acquire Myles Turner (and his four-year, $107 million contract) in a stunning trade with the Indiana Pacers.
Lillard's immediate knee-jerk reaction was reportedly one of surprise, much like the rest of the NBA world. But, after he presumably thought about it some more, Lillard was "elated" with the Bucks' decision to waive him, according to a new report from The Athletic. The soon-to-be 35-year-old will have the both of both worlds: money, and the freedom to pick his new team.
Lillard, who previously had a player option for next summer, will rake in $113 million over the next five seasons as part of the Bucks' waive-and-stretch decision. That decision appears to be a win-win for both sides, as Milwaukee gets to build a younger core around Giannis Antetokounmpo while Lillard gets to land where he wants as an unrestricted free agent, either now or next summer.
Several contending teams have already contacted Lillard after news of his split with the Bucks broke, per The Athletic.
ESPN's Shams Charania elaborated on Lillard's reportedly positive feelings about leaving Milwaukee:
"He welcomed this change of scenery that he's going to get," Charania reported Tuesday. "He also is going to be able to—for the first time in his career—pick his next destination. And in the meantime, as he rehabs that torn Achilles tendon, he's going to spend that time rehabbing in Portland around his family members."
There were rumors last year that Lillard wasn't happy in Milwaukee living away from his family following his 2023 trade from his longtime home, the Portland Trail Blazers. Though he'll face an uphill battle recovering from an Achilles tear this late in his career, Lillard can choose his next—and perhaps last—NBA team in a basketball-first dream scenario.