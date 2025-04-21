Bucks Star Damian Lillard Upgraded to Questionable, Opening Door for Potential Return
Lillard has not played since March 18th due to deep vein thrombosis.
Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has been upgraded to questionable ahead of Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers.
Lillard, who has been out since March 18th with deep vein thrombosis, was cleared of the blood clot last week in a remarkable recovery, and has been ramping up his on-court activity in order to prepare to return to the lineup.
Lillard did not play in Game 1 on Saturday, which the Pacers won in a 117–98 blowout. The Bucks need Lillard back desperately, and he should be able to provide the scoring pop that Milwaukee has been missing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo to get back into the series.
Lillard has averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 58 games this season.
Game 2 is Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET in Indiana.
