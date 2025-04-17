Bucks Star Damian Lillard Clears Blood Clot, Could Return in NBA Playoffs
Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has been cleared of his deep vein thrombosis in his calf and has been taken off blood-thinning medication, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Lillard has been out due to the blood clot since March 18th, and in just three weeks has cleared the clot in what doctors treating him have described as a remarkable recovery. Doctors told Bucks officials that the recovery this quickly has "never been seen before" and is a testament to early treatment, detection and the work that specialists conducted on Lillard before the formal diagnosis.
Lillard has been ruled out of Game 1 of Milwaukee's first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers that is set to begin on Saturday, but is expected to return to the floor after a ramp up in his basketball activities that began this week.
In 58 games this season, Lillard has averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game on 44.8% shooting from the floor.