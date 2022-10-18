Should the Milwaukee Bucks consider adding Carmelo Anthony?

The Milwaukee Bucks are a strong unit on both ends of the floor and are front runners for the 2022-23 title. However, they will be missing some key players to start the season -- there's no return date on Joe Ingles, Pat Connaughton is out with a right calf strain, and the team recently extended Khris Middleton's return timeline.

Amidst the absence of some key players, are there any free agents available that could fill the gaps?

What does Carmelo Anthony bring to the table?

Carmelo Anthony, a veteran with a wealth of experience, is still a free agent going into the 2022-23 season. He played for the Los Angeles Lakers the previous season, adding value to the second unit's production. In 69 games, Carmelo averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.1% from the field.

Anthony is also an effective three-point shooter, who shot 37.5% from beyond the arc for the Lakers. He was once a prominent scorer in the league but has now adapted to become a role player. Anthony's determination to win became clear when he made peace with not being a starter. His experience will be handy for a team trying to win it all.

Carmelo's fit in the Bucks' system

There is no doubt about the offensive value a player like Carmelo can add to Mike Budenholzer's unit. However, his low defensive output is why he's still a free agent. Carmelo will need to step up on the defensive end for a team like the Bucks, who expect excellence on both ends of the floor.

The 2022-23 season will be Anthony's 20th season in the league if he can secure a contract. Even if he's without a team to start the season, teams in the position of contention can add him to their rosters on 10-day contracts later. It will be interesting to see what year 20 has in store for the 10-time All-Star.