Could Jaime Jaquez Jr. Win Most Improved Player With The Bucks?

The Milwaukee Bucks have a ton of new young players on their roster, and a few of them can make a big impact next season. Jaime Jaquez Jr. was a part of the Giannis package, and the third-year wing could have an opportunity to thrive in Milwaukee. If he is given the opportunity, I can see him potentially winning the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. It won’t be easy, and he would have to improve pretty dramatically, but I wouldn't sleep on Jaime Jaquez Jr/

Jaquez is coming off a really strong third season with the Miami Heat. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while finishing second in Sixth Man of the Year voting. Now he’s heading to Milwaukee, where his role could become even bigger.

I’m not saying Jaquez is suddenly going to turn into an All-Star just because he gets some more usage. But I do believe that if you give him more minutes and put the ball in his hands, he could find a path to a Most Improved Player season.

More Minutes Could Unlock Another Level

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) handles the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest question for me is whether Milwaukee starts him. If Jaquez is playing around 35 minutes per game instead of the 28 he played last season, his numbers are naturally going to climb. There should be more shots available, more opportunities to create, and more chances for him to impact games in different ways. Jaime loves the game of basketball, and he’s a hard worker, and that’s what I love about him. Jaime has become a solid all-around player and he’s not somebody who needs to score 20-plus points to have a good game.

Jaquez can rebound, create for teammates, and play defense with intensity and grit. He can get to the rim and has some of the best footwork you’ll see from a young wing. He knows how to use his strength and doesn’t need elite athleticism to get to his spots.

Jaquez is also available. His durability matters,especially when we’re talking about an award that usually requires a player to put together a strong season from beginning to end.

The Jump Shot Is The Biggest Question

There is one obvious thing holding him back, though, in my opinion: his shooting. He needs to improve and develop a better jump shot. Jaquez shot around 31 percent from three last season, and that’s not good enough if he’s going to make another major jump offensively. He doesn’t have to suddenly become an elite shooter, either. If he can get that number closer to 35 percent, then now we’re having a completely different conversation.

Defenders have to respect him more, and driving lanes get a little bigger. The floor opens up, and suddenly a player who is already really good around the basket becomes much harder to defend. That’s why I think 20 points, seven rebounds, and six assists per game is possible if everything lines up for him in Milwaukee.

Those are big numbers, obviously. But Jaquez already averaged 15.4 points, five rebounds, and nearly five assists while primarily coming off the bench. Give him another seven minutes per night and increased usage on a Bucks team that should have plenty of opportunities available, and that type of statistical jump isn’t crazy.

Jaquez Has A Real Most Improved Player Case

Jaime Jaquez was so close to winning Sixth Man of the Year last season, and if he continues to improve, I have no doubt he can win the Most Improved Player award.

Jaquez is a little on the older side for a player entering his fourth season, but he still has room to grow. He has all the tools and the attitude to keep getting better. The Bucks just have to give him the opportunity to show it. If Jaime can improve his shooting next season, then he can clearly change his ceiling.

I know more minutes and usage should raise his numbers, but if he can also shoot efficiently, that can take him to another level. If Jaquez is a starter and gets around 34 minutes per game, and plays a key role for the Bucks, don’t be surprised if he is a candidate for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.