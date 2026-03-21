Milwaukee Bucks-Phoenix Sun Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Starters & More
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Game date, time and location: Saturday, Mar. 21, 9:00 p.m. CST, Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, Arizona
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, AZ Family/Arizona's Family Sports/3TV (Phoenix)
Radio: 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee), Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, 1400 AM/106.5 FM (Phoenix)
VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (28-41) and Phoenix Suns (39-31) meet for the second of two regular season matchups, with the Suns winning the first game, (129-114 on Mar. 10).
The Bucks are 76-78 all-time versus the Suns during the regular season, including 49-28 in home games and 27-50 in road games. The Suns won the season series against the Bucks in the 2024-2025 regular season.
The Bucks enter this game as the 11th seed in the East, 7.5 games behind the 10th-seeded Charlotte Hornets. The Suns are the seventh seed in the West, 3.5 games behind three teams tied for the fourth seed and 3.5 games ahead of the eighth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers.
PROJECTED STARTERS
BUCKS
G Ryan Rollins
G AJ Green
C Myles Turner
F Ousmane Dieng
F Kyle Kuzma
SUNS
G Collin Gillespie
G Jordan Goodwin
C Oso Ighodaro
F Jalen Green
F Devin Booker
INJURY REPORT
BUCKS
Kevin Porter Jr.: Questionable - Knee
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Knee
Gary Harris: Questionable - Groin
Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Pete Nance: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Cormac Ryan: Out - G League (Two-Way)
SUNS
Grayson Allen: Questionable - Knee
Royce O'Neale: Questionable - Doubtful
Amir Coffey: Out - Ankle
Haywood Highsmith: Out - Knee
Dillon Brooks: Out - Hand
Mark Williams: Out - Foot
Koby Brea: Out - G League (Two-Way)
CJ Huntley: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Isaiah Livers: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Bucks +11.5 (-114), Suns -11.5 (-106)
Moneyline: Bucks +420, Suns -560
Total points scored: 219.5 (over -114, under -106)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
QUOTABLE
Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers after their loss to the Utah Jazz: "We were just, we played awful, didn't play with any competitive spirit tonight. I thought the first group set the tone, I thought the first group came in. Everyone on the team in that group was trying to score. So funny, we had a shootaround today where the ball was moving, everything was second action."
"At the end of the day, that's on me to get them to play right."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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