Milwaukee Bucks-Phoenix Sun Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Starters & More

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Mar. 21, 9:00 p.m. CST, Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, Arizona

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, AZ Family/Arizona's Family Sports/3TV (Phoenix)

Radio: 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee), Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, 1400 AM/106.5 FM (Phoenix)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (28-41) and Phoenix Suns (39-31) meet for the second of two regular season matchups, with the Suns winning the first game, (129-114 on Mar. 10).

The Bucks are 76-78 all-time versus the Suns during the regular season, including 49-28 in home games and 27-50 in road games. The Suns won the season series against the Bucks in the 2024-2025 regular season.

The Bucks enter this game as the 11th seed in the East, 7.5 games behind the 10th-seeded Charlotte Hornets. The Suns are the seventh seed in the West, 3.5 games behind three teams tied for the fourth seed and 3.5 games ahead of the eighth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

C Myles Turner

F Ousmane Dieng

F Kyle Kuzma

SUNS

G Collin Gillespie

G Jordan Goodwin

C Oso Ighodaro

F Jalen Green

F Devin Booker

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Kevin Porter Jr.: Questionable - Knee

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Knee

Gary Harris: Questionable - Groin

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Pete Nance: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Cormac Ryan: Out - G League (Two-Way)

SUNS

Grayson Allen: Questionable - Knee

Royce O'Neale: Questionable - Doubtful

Amir Coffey: Out - Ankle

Haywood Highsmith: Out - Knee

Dillon Brooks: Out - Hand

Mark Williams: Out - Foot

Koby Brea: Out - G League (Two-Way)

CJ Huntley: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Isaiah Livers: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks +11.5 (-114), Suns -11.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Bucks +420, Suns -560

Total points scored: 219.5 (over -114, under -106)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers after their loss to the Utah Jazz: "We were just, we played awful, didn't play with any competitive spirit tonight. I thought the first group set the tone, I thought the first group came in. Everyone on the team in that group was trying to score. So funny, we had a shootaround today where the ball was moving, everything was second action."

"At the end of the day, that's on me to get them to play right."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket