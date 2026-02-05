It appears we have reached a conclusion on Giannis Antetokounmpo as Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks have indicated that they will start making other moves, which they have already begun by trading Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey for Nick Richards and Nigel Hayes-Davis.

The Milwaukee Bucks have indicated to teams that they are keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo through the trade deadline and will start making other trades, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

This ends months of drama resulting in a trade, at least for now as the Bucks will hold onto Giannis at least until the Summer.

That said, the Bucks next course of action is to decide whether or not Giannis will play again this season as many believe he would be shut down for the rest of the season as the Bucks hope to get a high draft pick in a stacked NBA Draft.

Jake Fischer said that a Bucks executive said they were never serious about trading Giannis now, and it makes sense.

Giannis and the Bucks are at a crossroads

Better packages in the Summer

After the playoffs, teams will know what they need. They will know if they are a Giannis away, and they will be willing to make a move to get over the hump (Knicks, Spurs). Beyond that, the current teams involved, Miami and Minnesota, their offers get better. Miami unlocks more tradeable picks and the Wolves will know who and what they need.

Beyond that, it gives the Bucks a chance to prove to Giannis one last time, that they can field a team around them. Land a top-10 pick, they can get a blue-chip prospect. After that, they can still make moves, they could acquire Morant, they could look to other places, they will do everything they can to please Giannis, whether in a trade, or a trade for his future in Milwaukee.

Giannis has made it clear to the local media he wants to stay. He has made it clear in his pressers that he wants to stay. And based on his actions, he certainly doesn't want to be the bad guy.

Tank time?: Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly could be shut down by Bucks

The report from Shams isn't the end of the Giannis saga, if anything it is just the beginning. The offers will continue through the Summer, drama will transpire from a decision if they choose to sit him, and the Milwaukee Bucks will certainly weigh every option they have.

Giannis is a Buck, at least for now, and now Milwaukee's focus moves back to the basketball court, and their future.

For More Milwaukee Bucks News