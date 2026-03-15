Giannis, Zubac, Siakam & many others' playing status revealed ahead of Pacers-Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), Myles Turner (knee) and Bobby Portis (back) will be available, while Ousmane Dieng (illness) will not be for Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

For the Pacers, Ivica Zubac (ankle), Aaron Nesmith (ankle), T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Quenton Jackson (calf) and Obi Toppin (foot) will all be available to suit up and play.

Pascal Siakam (knee), Andrew Nembhard (calf) and Ben Sheppard (ankle) will not be available.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available - Calf

Myles Turner: Available - Knee

Bobby Portis: Available - Back

Ousmane Dieng: Out - Illness

Pete Nance: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Cormac Ryan: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-Way)

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Out - Knee

Andrew Nembhard: Out - Calf

Aaron Nesmith: Available - Ankle

Ivica Zubac: Available - Ankle

Ben Sheppard: Out - Ankle

T.J. McConnell: Available - Hamstring

Obi Toppin: Available - Foot

Quenton Jackson: Available - Calf

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

Taelon Peter: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Mar. 15, 2:30 p.m. CST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana

Radio: 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee), 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (27-37) and Indiana Pacers (27-39) meet for the third of four regular season matchups, with the Bucks winning the first three, (117-115 on Nov. 5, 111-94 on Dec. 23 and 105-99 on Feb. 6).

The Bucks are 121-97 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 75-34 in home games and 46-63 in road games. The Bucks won the season series against the Pacers in the 2024-2025 regular season, while the Pacers won the the series in 2023-2024.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

C Myles Turner

F Kyle Kuzma

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

PACERS

G T.J. McConnell

G Aaron Nesmith

C Ivica Zubac

F Jalen Slawson

F Jarace Walker

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks -8.5 (-105), Pacers +8.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Bucks -340, Pacers +270

Total points scored: 228.5 (over -105, under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers after loss to Atlanta Hawks: "20 more attempts, you're just not going to win the game. You think about it, they shot the ball well too. I thought they got whatever they wanted on offense for the most part. I thought they were so much more the more physical team. Their guards were rebounding over our bigs. They got in the paint and played bully-ball. They blew up our dribble handoffs. Then we had 10 unforced turnovers. We broke rules a ton coming out of the corner, giving up threes. We did a lot of bad things today so we deserve to lose."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket