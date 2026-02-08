Milwaukee Bucks Sign Free Agent to Help Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks are making a change to the roster as a way to help the team get better at scoring.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Bucks are signing former Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas.

"Free agent guard Cam Thomas has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agent Tony Ronzone of Wasserman tells ESPN. Thomas, 24, averaged 21.4 points per game over the last three seasons with the Nets," Charania tweeted.

Free agent guard Cam Thomas has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agent Tony Ronzone of Wasserman tells ESPN. Thomas, 24, averaged 21.4 points per game over the last three seasons with the Nets. pic.twitter.com/ki1SIWBG6G — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2026

Bucks Signing Cam Thomas to Deal

The move comes after the Nets waived Thomas just ahead of the trade deadline. The Nets were looking to try and find a trade for the shooting guard, but were unsuccessful in that pursuit. Now, Thomas lands with the Bucks and could have a chance to revive his career.

The hope for the Bucks is that Thomas turns into a player that can work alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of the top players on the team. While Antetokounmpo may be injured, Thomas could have the opportunity to earn his spot on the team moving forward with a strong second half of the season.

Thomas is getting the chance to play alongside fellow guards Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Harris, and Gary Trent Jr. He may have a difficult time earning minutes at first, but the Bucks have to give him some kind of opportunity to see what they have in him before he becomes a free agent again in the summer.

Nets head coach Jordi Fernández spoke about Thomas when he was asked about his departure.

"When Cam was here, he wore our jersey, he played hard, and competed. The only thing I can say is thanks for the time he spent with us. He always worked, always tried, and was a teammate. Now it’s exciting for him to start somewhere else. We just wish him luck and say thanks for wearing our jersey," Fernandez said via Clutch Points reporter Erik Slater.

It remains to be seen when Thomas will be able to make his debut for the Bucks, but it could come at some point during the next week when the team is in Orlando or Oklahoma City ahead of the All-Star break.

The Bucks are scheduled to tip off against the Orlando Magic tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. CT inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch or stream the game on Peacock.

