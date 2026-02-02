Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Heat Up as Milwaukee Bucks Fall in Power Rankings

The Milwaukee Bucks are losers of five straight games, and Giannis Antetokounmpo's latest injury puts the team in dire straits.

With the trade deadline looming this week, Antetokounmpo rumors are swirling, and there is a decent chance the Greek Freak ends up getting moved after being with the team for nearly 13 years. NBA.com writer John Schuhmann conducted his weekly power rankings, and the Bucks moved down one spot from No. 24 to 25.

"The Bucks have a five-game losing streak and are now 3-14 without Giannis Antetokounmpo. It still seems more likely that he remains on the roster past Thursday’s trade deadline, but we’ve certainly seen crazier things happen in this league," Schuhmann wrote.

"One of the Bucks’ three wins without Antetokounmpo was in Indiana just before Christmas, and the Bucks will complete a three-game homestand with a visit from the Pacers on Friday."

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during warmups prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Bucks Continue to Struggle, Signaling a Giannis Trade

There are several teams that would be willing to make an Antetokounmpo trade before the deadline, but it may not be in the best interest for Milwaukee to do so. The Bucks need to make sure they get the best offer possible, and it might make more sense for the team to wait until the offseason to pull off such a deal.

After Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers during last year's trade deadline, anything could happen. In fact, it would be less of a surprise for Antetokounmpo to be traded than it was for Doncic because of all these rumors that have been flying.

The Bucks want to make it work with Antetokounmpo, but it is becoming increasingly clear that the window has closed and the ship has sailed. The Bucks need a true hard reset, and in order for that to happen, a trade needs to be made.

Whether he is traded or not by the deadline, the Bucks will at least have a little less noise in terms of rumors, which could help cause less distractions for a team fighting to make the Play-In Tournament.

It remains to be seen if Antetokounmpo will play for the Bucks once again, but the team has two more games before the deadline against the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans. Then the team has another game on Friday against the Indiana Pacers to close out the week of the deadline.

More Milwaukee Bucks Stories