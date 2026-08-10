What would be considered a positive rookie season for Nate Ament?

When it came to the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Milwaukee Bucks entered the night with two picks after they received the No. 13 pick from the Miami Heat in the trade that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to South Beach, to go along with their own No. 10 pick.

At ten they selected guard Brayden Burries then a few picks later, though wearing a Heat's hat, Nate Ament name was called. Milwaukee kicked off its rebuild with two lottery picks, and hopefully found two pillars they can build on for the future.

The 19-year old showed glimpses during the summer league, and while everyone's eyes has been on Burries recently, what about Ament?

Both rookies will most likely begin their careers coming off the bench, but he won't have the ball in his hands as much compared to Burries. So with the opportunities he does have, what would be considered a positive first season for Ament? Here's some of the thoughts from our panelists.

Tony Mejia

Nate Ament had some jaw-dropping moments at Tennessee and some games where it was clear he had a long way to go in developing both physically and mentally. The Bucks shouldn't lose sight of the fact he was a potential top-5 pick entering his freshman season and slipped over concerns he might be too passive. However, he'll be a teenager until Dec. 10, has a great frame that will allow him to comfortably play both forward spots once he packs on muscle, and is undeniably skilled.

A successful rookie season for Ament shouldn't be defined by numbers or minutes, but rather, that he exits Game 82 far more confident than he'll enter his debut. Beyond adding strength, he'll need to gain confidence and work on his shooting stroke, but the physical gifts are there for him to emerge as a steal with pick No. 13, improving the haul received in exchange for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis.

Tre Allen

I think it depends on what his role will be for the Bucks. He'll be in the rotation as a role player until he continues to sharpen his game, but that's not a bad thing. We've seen lottery picks start out their careers as rotational pieces and still make an impact off the bench. For a player like Ament who posses a lot of skills and good intangibles, a positive rookie season should focus on his development such as filling out his frame and improving his efficiency.

Shooting the three at a high percentage and making an impact on the defensive end with his size will be a positive to see what he's capable of for the future. His numbers might not directly show his impact, but if he can hover around eight points per game, with good shooting splits and build confidence throughout the season, then I think that's a solid start to his career.

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) goes to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James (4) during the second quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ethan J. Skolnick

There's a benefit to low expectations, in that it creates opportunities for young players to play through mistakes -- if the coach allows. Taylor Jenkins's history, as the steward of a successful rebuild in Memphis, suggests he will give some leeway.

That should get Ament more minutes early than he might elsewhere, as the Bucks will be looking to see which prospects pop. Brayden Burries may be ahead of him in terms of development, but the Bucks backcourt is more crowded, and if Kyle Kuzma or Myles Turner is moved in-season, that will provide even more run for Ament.

Kel'el Ware and Ament figure to be the frontcourt pairing for the future, so it makes sense to get them time together and see if it brings out the best in each; both have been known to have some motor issues. The number to watch is minutes: if he can average 15-plus, and be mostly productive, that's a good sign for coming seasons.