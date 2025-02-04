SI

Bulls Reportedly Uninterested in Trading Lonzo Ball

Despite appearing open to make deals, Ball is not on the table.

Ball does not appear likely to move at this year's trade deadline / David Banks-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls have already been a part of one major trade ahead of the deadline, shipping Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings in part of a three-team trade that facilitated the move of De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs.

As a result, the Bulls received Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins, and Tre Jones. It's been reported that at least Jones and Huerter are possible pieces to be dealt again before the deadline hits.

Lonzo Ball is not expected to be moved as a part of any further deals Chicago makes, according to Marc Stein, despite receiving trade interest, "all season."

Stein adds that the Bulls do not want to buy Ball out after the deadline, another popular player movement mechanism that usually occurs after the deadline passes, allowing such players to sign with any team assuming salary cap rules are adhered to.

Things can change rapidly, but for now the expectation appears for Ball to finish the year in Chicago. He is an unrestricted free agent after this season.

