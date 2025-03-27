Josh Giddey's Final Injury Status for Lakers vs Bulls
The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season. The Bulls have won eight of their last ten games, and while they are still just 32-40 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, they have shown they are very dangerous.
The Bulls have been prominently led by their standout backcourt of Josh Giddey and Coby White, who have each taken their games to the next level recently.
Giddey has been doing it all for the Bulls since the All-Star break, and everything came together in Chicago's win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Giddey dropped 15 points, 10 rebounds, 17 assists, and 8 steals to lead Chicago to an upset win.
On Thursday night, the Lakers get a shot to get revenge over the Bulls, but there was some initial worry that Giddey was not going to be able to suit up.
Giddey was initially listed as questionable for Thursday's game due to right flexor carpi ulnaris tendinopathy, but has been upgraded to available and will be good to go against the Lakers.
Since the All-Star break, Giddey is averaging 22.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game with absurd 54.3/53.1/83.8 shooting splits. Giddey has been playing at an All-NBA level recently, and for the most part, it is leading to wins for an otherwise underwhelming Bulls team.
Giddey gets the chance to shine against the star-studded Lakers for the second time in the past week on Thursday, as the Bulls will look to pick up another upset win.
The Bulls and Lakers are set to face off at 8:00 p.m. EST in Chicago on Thursday.