Steve Kerr Reveals Similarities Between Steph Curry, Michael Jordan
There have been some incredible NBA players over the years, with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan being considered the greatest to ever play by many, but there are a couple of current players who have made a case for themselves.
Of course, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is up there in Jordan's class, and the two might be in a top tier by themselves, but another current superstar has put himself in the conversation. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is a legend in his own right, but his legacy is unique.
Curry is the greatest three-point shooter in the history of the game, but unlike many other superstars to come through the NBA, he completely changed basketball.
Curry revolutionized how the game of basketball is played from beyond the three-point line, and will forever be a legend for his impact on the NBA and the sport as a whole.
Steph Curry vs Michael Jordan
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who was teammates with Michael Jordan in Chicago, is one of the very few people in the world who can accurately compare the two legends. In a recent appearance on the Glue Guys Podcast, Kerr compared Curry and Jordan's mindsets.
"It’s the most amazing mindset that I’ve ever seen, Michael had a similar mindset," Kerr said. "But Michael’s mindset appeared to be more of a desire to kill an opponent, to just stick the knife in and twist it. Steph is more about the joy of the act of shooting the ball. You know, and that’s what makes it so beautiful to watch Steph."
Curry, even at age 37, has continued to be one of the top players in the NBA, of course, because of his elite skill set, but also because of his high-level mindset.
"It’s like he’s an artist out there and he loves what he does so much, and there’s this flow and grace and beauty combined with this competitive desire and confidence to just take every shot and not worry about the repercussions," Kerr continued.
"They’re similar in their self-confidence, self-belief. Different in that I think Michael’s much more calculating. I don’t think Steph’s so calculating, I just think his ability to get into the rhythm, into the flow, into the zone, psychologically, emotionally, however you want to say it, was so unique… Whereas with Michael, it’s more of an announced dominance. It’s like, ‘I’m here, and I’m going to own the space and the arena.' "
Jordan and Curry are certainly both NBA legends in their own right, but it is surprising how Kerr compares them. Of course, they were very different players, but to be able to play at that level, they have to have a similar mindset.