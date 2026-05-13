Bryson Graham Reportedly Wasting No Time Tweaking the Bulls' Front Office

Bryson Graham doesn't have much time to waste.

The Chicago Bulls' new lead executive officially joined the organization at an exciting – yet chaotic – time. Less than a week after he sat down to address the media for the first time, the NBA's Draft Lottery and Combine were underway. The good news for Graham is that the basketball gods immediately rewarded him with a No. 4 overall pick. The bad news is that it only puts more pressure on his ability to make the most out of this offseason.

Indeed, alongside the Top 4 pick comes No. 15 and two second-rounders. The Bulls are also in line to have more money to spend than any other team, as well as six roster spots to fill. Again, it's an exciting time for an organization that has been among the NBA's biggest disappointments for years. But it's a lot of work for a first-time 39-year-old front office face.

To Graham's credit, he acknowledged this from the jump. He emphasized how important it will be to hire the right people and bolster the support staff. Graham even said that if he's the smartest person in the room, the organization will fail. With that in mind, it should come as little surprise that he has wasted no time beginning his front office overhaul.

Front Office Changes Have Begun in Chicago, Per Report

Dec 16, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; A detailed view of the Chicago Bulls logo on the shorts of Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) during the first half against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

According to the Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe, Bryson Graham has started to make the front office his own. The new top decision-maker reportedly moved on from Windy City Bulls GM Josh Malone, with additional moves expected in the coming days and weeks.

While the G-League GM role may not feel particularly high-impact, a handful of current NBA executives have gained valuable experience in that position. Likewise, the move certainly seems to coincide with how much Graham values collecting and developing young talent. Perhaps he hopes to use the organization's affiliate considerably more than we have seen in the past.

Nevertheless, the most noteworthy element here is simply that the changes have begun. And we should expect them to continue in the lead-up to both the draft and free agency. Especially when we consider how collaborative Graham wants big decisions to be, building out a staff sooner rather than later is essential. It's only a matter of time before prospects start to step inside the Advocate Center for more interviews and individual workouts. Additionally, spending Chicago's nearly $60.0 million in cap space wisely will be a fundamental part of setting this group up for long-term success.

You would also surely like to have a head coach around by the time the team-building process begins. Does that mean Graham should be allowing this new hire to make key personnel decisions? Not necessarily, but the goal is always for a lead exec and head coach to have a strong relationship. The sooner this hire is made, the sooner building that bond can start. For what it's worth, Poe also reported that a head coach search is expected to begin this week.

The other changes that are made this month should be rather telling. Will the Bulls genuinely allow Graham to build out the staff in his vision, whether it be getting rid of pre-existing members or adding new positions? Will Graham go with a traditional structure and name a GM, or might he go with a more modern approach? At the end of the day, the answers to these questions will give us our first indication of how different this new era might truly be.

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